Restaurant dining rooms spared in latest health directive but further capacity cuts enacted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department issued its latest directive, number 16, just before the 4 p.m. hour on Monday.
A few hours prior, groups of restauranteurs rallied outside the Shelby County Government building after a copy of a Safer At Home order was leaked over the weekend. That order, which the SCHD said was a draft, would have been similar to shutdown measures enacted in the spring and called for eliminating on-site dining at restaurants.
The department’s new order allows indoor dining to continue but with a capacity cut.
“They are the backbone of our economy. That’s why we are here,” said Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright.
Wright and fellow commissioner Amber Mills brought together restaurant owners Monday afternoon to speak out against forced shutdowns, aimed at restaurants.
“Everybody is essential to somebody even if they are just working to pay their bills,” said Mills.
The commissioners planned their news conference Friday, when word started circulating of a more restrictive health directive.
“We should be allowed to make a living,” said Lana Hickey, who owns Crave Coffee Bar & Bistro in Arlington. “We’ve built our businesses. And for some of us, it’s all that we have. And if it closes, for some of us, it won’t make a comeback.”
A similar event was held about an hour prior, by another group of restaurant owners, who said they are getting an unfair deal.
“The problem is not coming from us. It’s not coming from the restaurants and bars. It’s coming from house parties and social gatherings. It’s coming from essential businesses that aren’t required to do any of the sanitizing, contact tracing,” said Julian Salley, Jr, General Manager of Lafayette’s.
The order out late Monday said retail stores must cut capacity to 50%, and restaurant capacity is limited to 25%. Gyms are limited to 50% capacity which includes staff.
The order goes into effect the day after Christmas and remains in place for four weeks. It said residents of Shelby County are asked to remain home as much as possible to combat COVID-19 transmission, with the county averaging more than 670 new cases a day over the last week.
Restauranteurs said they support enforcement efforts on those that choose to not follow the rules.
“We are asking to serve our community in a safe and responsible manner as we have always done and will continue to do,” said Shawn Danko of Kooky Canuck.
The directive states that on-site dining at restaurants is strongly discouraged, and foodservice should not exceed 90 minutes. Diners are instructed to wear a facial covering while waiting on food to arrive at the table.
The department also says residents who indicate they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a facial covering should wear a face shield.
