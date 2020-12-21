SCHD: More than 6,400 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has reported 778 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 61,000 COVID-19 cases and 818 deaths have been reported countywide.
During Thursday’s Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force meeting, health leaders said Shelby County’s daily average has spiked to 750.
There are currently 6,432 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County. The health department has identified 2,568 COVID-19 contacts within the last 14 days.
The weekly test positivity rate is 12.4 percent.
As of Friday, hospital capacity was still limited with 95 percent of acute care beds and 96 percent of ICU beds currently utilized.
More than 25,000 of the coronavirus cases countywide are African-American. Sixty-two percent of coronavirus deaths in Shelby County are African American.
About 40 percent of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County are below the age of 34, and 89 percent of COVID-19 deaths are above 55 years old. Around 81 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Shelby County have a cardiac condition.
Below is a list of ongoing and completed clusters at long-term care facilities:
