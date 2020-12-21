Shelby County Health Dept. issues safer-at-home order in latest health directive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As talks of a new health directive surfaced over the weekend, the Shelby County Health Department has issued a safer-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the county.
SCHD’s Health Directive 16 calls for the following:
- For the four weeks from December 26, 2020 to January 22, 2021, residents of Shelby County are asked to remain home as much as possible.
- Retail capacity is decreased to 50%
- Indoor dining capacity will be at 25%
- Gyms and fitness facilities capacity are decreased to 50%, including staff. Masks are required unless a customer has medical condition that prevent him/her from doing so.
- Social activities related to entertainment and recreation should be curtailed because they expose everyone to unnecessary risks of spreading COVID-19
- Health Directive No. 16 strongly encourages employers to allow non-essential employees to work remotely (where feasible).
- Any previously approved events scheduled during the four weeks should make plans to reschedule or contact the health department to see if it can proceed.
- Certain listed businesses, including some that provide services to customers onsite, may continue to operate (see number 9 beginning on page 4).
- Health Directive No. 16 includes certain restrictions on gatherings and sporting events in Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 70. All gatherings, including wedding receptions, will be limited to 10 or fewer people.
SCHD says the directive is necessary considering transmission of the virus has increased countywide. According to health department data, officials are reporting that the county has average 670 new cases per day.
Mid-South hospital capacity has also been above 90% since Dec. 7.
