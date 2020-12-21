WATCH: Shelby County leaders to address restaurants as they protest possible heath directive

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Many restaurant owners are concerned after the draft of a new health directive was leaked. Shelby County Commissioners plan to address the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and small businesses Monday afternoon.
The proposed directive, which is not finalized, would close all non-essential businesses and ban in-person dining for 2 weeks.
“It’s a violation of the constitution and that’s why we are getting ready to file suit,” lawyer Duncan Ragsdale said.
Ragsdale and fellow lawyer Bill Bruce says they’ve been contacted to represent a group of restaurants ready to file a lawsuit challenging health directive 16 if it is adopted.
“It will close people for good. The people that I know, can’t last, if they can only do takeout,” Ragsdale said.
According to a news release, many local restaurant owners and entrepreneurs reached out to Shelby County leaders. They told county leaders they’re barely holding on financially and explained to them the impact of losing their livelihood and loyal employees.
Earlier this summer, a federal judge ruled in favor of the Shelby County Health Department when some owners of limited-service restaurants challenged a health directive forcing them to close.
A protest against the health directive is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. outside the Shelby County government building. Commissioners Mick Wright and Amber Mills will then speak at 2 p.m.
Watch live in the player at the top of this story or click here to watch in the news app.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.