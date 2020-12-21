WATCH: Shelby County leaders to address restaurants as they protest possible heath directive

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 21, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 12:56 PM

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Many restaurant owners are concerned after the draft of a new health directive was leaked. Shelby County Commissioners plan to address the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and small businesses Monday afternoon.

The proposed directive, which is not finalized, would close all non-essential businesses and ban in-person dining for 2 weeks.

“It’s a violation of the constitution and that’s why we are getting ready to file suit,” lawyer Duncan Ragsdale said.

Ragsdale and fellow lawyer Bill Bruce says they’ve been contacted to represent a group of restaurants ready to file a lawsuit challenging health directive 16 if it is adopted.

“It will close people for good. The people that I know, can’t last, if they can only do takeout,” Ragsdale said.

According to a news release, many local restaurant owners and entrepreneurs reached out to Shelby County leaders. They told county leaders they’re barely holding on financially and explained to them the impact of losing their livelihood and loyal employees.

“Our local restaurants and small businesses need our immediate support. Some of them are in serious trouble now and will not make it if they don’t receive fair and equal treatment from our local health authorities. I’m calling on every citizen to rise to the defense of the neighbors who feed us, employ us and power our economy.”
Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright
“Small businesses and restaurants need a seat at the table and equal treatment from the Shelby County Health Department. The decisions made by our Health Department directly impact thousands of local families and the small business owners. Everyone agrees we should do our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but we MUST temper the rules with the ability to provide financially for our families.”
Shelby County Commissioner Amber Mills

Earlier this summer, a federal judge ruled in favor of the Shelby County Health Department when some owners of limited-service restaurants challenged a health directive forcing them to close.

A protest against the health directive is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. outside the Shelby County government building. Commissioners Mick Wright and Amber Mills will then speak at 2 p.m.

