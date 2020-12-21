21 student inmates graduate from CoreCivic’s Whiteville facility

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - CoreCivic’s Whiteville Correctional Facility congratulates 21 student-inmates as they receive either a high school equivalency (HSE) diploma or a vocational certificate.
The facility hosted a socially-distant ceremony for the graduates on December 17.
According to the news release, eleven vocational program graduates earned certificates in carpentry, electrical, and HVAC. Ten student-inmates earned their HSE diploma.
Graduating student-inmate, Chad Young, said his children motivated him to earn his HSE. “I want to be a good example for my two sons,” said Young. “This [accomplishment] proves that you are never too old to complete a high school education.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, CoreCivic educators have adapted to the new health and safety protocols. More than 700 HSE diplomas and 2,500 vocational certificates have been awarded to student-inmates in 2020.
