Vulnerable populations, health care workers to get first doses of Moderna

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Doses of the county’s second COVID-19 vaccine, this one from Moderna, continue to be shipped from the Mid-South across the United States. The Tennessee Department of Health said the state has received thousands of doses, with the first administered this afternoon.
Those Moderna vaccines are expected to go to local health departments, long-term care facilities and hospitals that didn’t get the Pfizer vaccine. The Shelby County Health Department expects the shipment by Wednesday.
“We did get our first shipment of Moderna in earlier [Monday],” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “They arrived intact and are already being administered.”
Piercey said she administered the first Moderna vaccine Monday afternoon to a Rutherford County paramedic. It’s one of the more than 16,000 vaccinations administered in the state since last week.
While hospitals continued vaccinating health care workers with the Pfizer vaccine over the weekend, the Moderna vaccine will help vaccinate vulnerable populations and health care workers who did not have access to the first doses of the Pfizer shot.
“It’s arriving in all 95 counties in all the health departments as well as in the 40 or so hospitals that did not receive Pfizer,” said Piercey. “They are getting the Moderna shipments.”
By Wednesday the state should have 115,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. About 5,000 doses were initially held back by the state for emergency purposes but since the shipments have come intact they have been deployed elsewhere.
Governor Bill Lee received push back for holding back more than 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine while hospitals waited for direct shipments. Piercey said those have also been deployed to hospitals.
The state is expecting another 40,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.
Next to health care workers, staff and residents at long-term care facilities are slated to be in the first rounds of vaccinations. The latter is expected to start now that the Moderna vaccine was been deployed.
Major pharmacy CVS said it will start vaccinating people in long term care facilities in Tennessee next Monday. One company with nursing homes across West Tennessee said it thought residents would be vaccinated by now.
“We’re ready to do this,” Christina Turner with Community Eldercare Services said.
Community Eldercare Services has long-term care facilities across the Mid-South including Whitehaven Community Living Center in Memphis. Last week staff waited eagerly thinking they may be able to get vaccinations started inside the facilities with the Pfizer vaccine.
However, it looks like most long-term care facilities in Tennessee will be getting the Moderna vaccine.
“Over 90 percent of the long-term care facilities have opted into the federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens,,” Dr. Piercey said.
That includes CES. CVS said it will start vaccinations at long term care facilities in 12 states this week. But the pharmacy’s vaccinations in Tennessee will begin on December 28.
“Currently we are at the mercy of the pharmacy and the state,” Turner said.
CES Director of Clinical Services Christina Turner said most of its facilities in Tennessee will be vaccinated by Walgreens. The company has not gotten firm start dates from the pharmacy for all its facilities, but the Whitehaven facility will start vaccinations on January 6.
“We’re very excited about that and we’ve been educating. We’ve got everyone prepared. We’ve started sighing the consents,” Turner said. “Now we’re just waiting on them to let us know they’re coming.”
Piercey said it’s important to vaccinate the long term care facility residents to start fighting the hardest consequences of this pandemic.
“What we know is one of the populations driving both hospitalizations and deaths are our long term care facilities,” said Piercey.
WMC Action News 5 requested an interview from the Shelby County Health Department to talk about what its distribution will look like, however we were told to ask that questions at Tuesday’s COVID-19 joint task force briefing.
