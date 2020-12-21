TDH: Over 16,500 Tennesseans received Pfizer vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is working on the first round of vaccine distribution as cases continue to surge and holiday gatherings loom.
TDH has not yet released the daily case count increase for Monday but as of Sunday, there were over 6,300 new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.
According to state health officials, 16,500 Tennesseans have been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. The first shipment of Moderna arrived in the state Monday morning -- 5,000 doses were released immediately.
TDH says the state is expecting an additional of 40,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine early this week.
Governor Bill Lee is set to speak with reporters virtually later this afternoon regarding Tennessee and the coronavirus pandemic.
This story will be updated.
