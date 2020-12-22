Arkansas nursing facilities to receive second rollout of vaccines

“There’s definitely a choice there so we’re in the process of educating employees and family members, providing information about the vaccine, the safety, the effectiveness, that kind of thing to inform them about benefits to the vaccine,” Bunch said. “For those residents who don’t have the capacity and can’t make those decisions, the facility will work with their appropriate contact, whether it be a family member or their guardian to help with this just like they would for, you know, any kind of medical issue or something else.”