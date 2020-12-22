Best Life: How to recognize ADHD in adults

Simple changes to your daily routine can soften the symptoms. Consume a diet rich in protein, complex carbohydrates, iron, zinc, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins B6 and D. And limiting possible allergens, like gluten, wheat, and soy, can also improve focus. “People with ADHD have a lot of trouble with transitioning, and so that if you recognize that and plan for transitions, that will help the day go smoother,” said Dr. Kate Roberts, Ph.D., a Psychologist, and Parent Coach. And since 80 percent of adults with ADHD have trouble sleeping, wind down by turning any lights off 90 minutes before bed.