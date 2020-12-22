Best Life: Quarantine and eating disorders

The photos are shocking. Grown women surviving on a few hundred calories a day. “That really scared me. And I was really tired and just felt a lot of continual pain,” said Lydia Rhino, who is recovering from anorexia. The 26-year-old has been struggling with her weight for the past six years. “It also turned very quickly and led me down a path that was not going to be sustainable,” said Rhino. The stresses of college and a bad breakup began Lydia’s path into anorexia. “It was just a lot based around just control,” said Rhino. Now in active recovery, the pandemic tested her priorities again. “I got really just nervous,” said Rhino.