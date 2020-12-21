Clouds are back later today followed by rain Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More sunshine and warm temperatures today but clouds will move in this evening. A cold front will move in on Wednesday which will mean rain will return to the Mid-South.
TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning and increasing clouds in the afternoon. High: Near 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: Mid 40s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy with periods of rain and thunder possible. High: Near 60. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive by Wednesday afternoon and rain will be likely through Wednesday night. A slight chance of a few flurries late Wednesday night but if we get any flurries or light snow, it will be brief so no accumulation and no impacts on the roads. Mostly sunny Thursday, Christmas Eve and high temperatures will be near 40 degrees. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 20s on Christmas Eve night.
CHRISTMAS DAY: It will be cold and sunny. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s on Friday afternoon and low temperatures will only be in the upper 20s that night.
WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy to start the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday with a chance of showers on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.