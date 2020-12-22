As coronavirus deaths and cases surge, vaccinations continue in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of Tuesday afternoon, the Shelby County Health Department is still waiting on its shipment of the Moderna vaccine. Elsewhere in the Mid-south Moderna vaccines have gone into arms, and the Pfizer vaccine continues to be administered to healthcare workers.
The Shelby County Health Department expects the vaccine shipment to arrive by the holiday with vaccinations being administered by the health department by Monday.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel because we know a vaccine is here,” said Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter.
While hospitals in Shelby County continue to vaccinate frontline health care workers with their Pfizer vaccine allotments, other health care workers outside those hospitals are relying on the health department for their vaccine.
Once its shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrives, the health department will set up drive-thru vaccination sites.
“Initially there will be only two closed pods so only for those who fit in the category of 1a1,” said Haushalter.
According to the state’s vaccine distribution plan, people in that group include health care workers, residents and staff in long-term care facilities and first responders.
“The Moderna vaccine is in the state and is being administered in some locations today so we’re very excited about that,” said Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
In Mississippi, the first 50,000 Moderna vaccine doses are going to hospitals and local health departments.
Unlike Tennessee, most of Mississippi’s Pfizer doses at this point are going to long term care facilities, but it may take until after the holiday to start vaccinations in those facilities.
“CVS and Walgreens will be our partners in this effort, but it’s going to take them a couple weeks to get it accomplished,” said Dobbs. “It’s obviously a very large logistic challenge.”
Arkansas health officials said the state will get 51,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine which will go to pharmacies to administer at long term care facilities.
