Front brings mid-week rain followed by COLD temperatures for Christmas

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunder along with a south wind at 15 to 20 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain ends around midnight with lingering clouds, a northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows falling to near 30.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 40 and overnight lows in the lower 20s. Christmas Day will be sunny with high temperatures near 40 and lows in the mid to upper 20s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low to mid 30s.
