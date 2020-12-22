Health dept. says directive leaked over the weekend was a misrepresentation of the document

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday we learned more from the Shelby County Health Department about how a drafted health directive was leaked over the weekend. The draft sparked demonstrations and “substantive” threats against public health officials.
The department announced tougher restrictions in an order Monday but not as tough as those outlined in the draft document.
The department said the leaked draft was a discussion document and not a final copy.
“The document being leaked caused a lot of confusion with the public,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.
Haushalter said the drafted health directive, that would’ve enacted a restrictive order to stay home, was released to municipal mayors for their feedback last week.
By late Friday the document was being passed to restaurants and journalists. WMC Action News 5 received it late Friday evening.
“I don’t know who leaked it, but somebody leaked it to the press and the media which made it appear that it was a complete document which was a misrepresentation of what that document was,” said Haushalter.
The department ultimately issued a new health directive Monday that allows restaurants to continue serving patrons in person but cuts capacity to 25%. Retailers and gyms are also affected.
Restauranteurs rallied at the county building hours before its release Monday against further restrictions on their industry. The health department noted in their latest directive that they discourage in-person dining.
“Our position is that we believe on-site dining is a high-risk activity,” said Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer.
Health department officials said mitigating actions being announced have one main goal, decrease the number of cases and most importantly decrease deaths. The county is averaging 754 new cases daily over the past two weeks.
“If we commit ourselves to a safer-at-home practice over the next four weeks, we can lower the number of cases and subsequently, deaths,” said Randolph.
Incoming Memphis City Council Chair Frank Colvett said Tuesday he worries about New Year’s celebrations and whether capacity cuts at restaurants will spur more gatherings at homes.
“The concern I have is New Year’s Eve. If we put 25% on the restaurants people are going to gather in their homes,” said Colvett. “That’s the real culprit here. And the end of the day we’re using the tools in our toolbox to limit as best as we can.”
Officials also announced Tuesday a fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis called the Pay It Forward Memphis fund. The effort is being spearheaded by Regional One CEO Dr. Reginald Coopwood and his wife Erica. It will go to help those in the hospitality industry who lose wages because of restrictions in the latest health directive.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.