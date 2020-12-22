$7.6M in CARES Act money distributed to Miss. farmers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than $7 million was paid out to Mississippi agriculture providers as part of the CARES Act.
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the total Tuesday, with $7,697,012 provided by the Mississippi Agriculture Stabilization Act (MASA), which falls under the CARES Act, dealing with relief from coronavirus-related monetary losses.
“I am proud to announce that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce has been able to directly distribute over $7.6 million to our agriculture producers across the state who have struggled during the pandemic this year,” Gipson said.
MASA was passed in October to provide relief for farmers in Mississippi. It was split into three separate funds: the Poultry Farmer Stabilization Grant Fund, the Sweet Potato Farm Sustainment Grant Program Fund and the Mississippi Supplemental CFAP Grant Program Fund.
Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce distributed the money through 330 direct payments to Mississippi farmers, ranchers and agriculture producers.
