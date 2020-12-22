More sunshine with late day clouds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny this morning with a few clouds in the afternoon. High in the low 60s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds south at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
WEDNESDAY: It will be mostly cloudy as a cold front arrives by afternoon with periods of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60. Expect a few flurries late Wednesday night but it will be brief if it happens at all.
CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY: Expect some sun and clouds Christmas Eve with highs around 40. Low temperatures will dip into the low 20s on Christmas Eve night. Christmas Day will be cold and sunny with highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s that night.
WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Expect low 50s on Sunday with a chance of showers.
