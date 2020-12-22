Report: Boise State explores joining AAC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This might be something to keep an eye on. Reports out of Idaho show Original BCS Cinderella Boise State had talks earlier this fall about the possibility of its football team joining the American Athletic Conference.
Emails between the Broncos Sr. Athletic Staff and the AAC in August and September show the Boise State athletic department worked behind the scenes on a potential move. Boise is currently in the Mountain West Conference.
Reportedly, the Broncos want all their sports considered in the move.
