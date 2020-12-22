SCHD warns COVID-19 deaths will significantly increase without further interventions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is defending their latest health directive out Monday, which cuts capacity at restaurants and gyms and urges Shelby County residents to stay home through January.
Officials said Tuesday’s media briefing would be the only one this week for the COVID-19 task force because of the Christmas holiday, and it contained a sobering message, with leaders warning the numbers of cases and deaths over the next month and into February could be significant.
“We are in a surge. We are not at the top of that surge,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director. “All systems are strained at this point, because of the sheer number of cases.”
Haushalter said the latest health directive effective Saturday, December 26 is the last line of defense against skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in the community. The county’s 14-day average is 754 new cases a day.
The directive cuts retail and gym capacity to 50% and restaurant capacity to 25%, encouraging residents to stay home until the end of January.
“If we can blunt the curve prior to January and February, we will make a significant difference for our community,” said Haushalter.
Dr. Manoj Jain is an infectious disease specialist and advisor to the city of Memphis. He predicts from now until mid-February the county will see an average of 16 deaths a day under a worst-case scenario, 11 deaths a day with some mitigation actions, and seven deaths a day with maximum interventions.
Jain shared his epidemiological modeling with members of the Memphis City Council and the public Tuesday.
“As an infectious disease doctor, we’re seeing a lot of patients as you can imagine in the hospital with COVID, and we are seeing a lot of deaths. Each day I am seeing one or two deaths,” he said.
Health department officials said the goal of the tougher restrictions is to reduce the number of people who will die of COVID-19 infections.
“If we commit ourselves to a safer-at-home practice over the next four weeks, we can lower the number of cases and subsequently, deaths,” said Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer.
The area’s hospitals warn care could be compromised if cases continue to accelerate.
“We are in a crisis, and we need to pull every lever to get this pandemic under control,” said Dr. Reginald Coopwood, President and CEO of Regional One Health.
The Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission have both signaled support for the health department’s latest directive, though votes on both bodies were not unanimous. They aren’t binding either and are viewed as a symbolic gesture.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.