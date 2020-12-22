SCS receives $1.8 million in FEMA funding for tornado safe room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools has received a $1.8 million grant from FEMA for a tornado safe room at Belle Forest High School.
Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) announced Tuesday that the funding will go towards the design and construction of the safe room. It is expected to be able to protect 1,305 occupants.
Cohen says during months when school is not in, it will serve as protection for residents located within a half-mile radius of the school.
“The Mid-South region gets more than its fair share of serious storms and tornadoes, so this is money well spent in an investment in our students’ and our community’s safety,” said Cohen.
