SCSO: Victim identified after man found dead in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A homicide investigation is underway after an Arlington man was found dead last week. Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man found dead as Samuel Hare, 54.
SCSO said around 5:45 Wednesday morning they were called to a home on Noble Oak Drive where they found Hare dead with a gunshot wound.
Neighbors told WMC Action News 5 Hare had recently moved in. This is an active investigation.
If you have any information on this case, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.