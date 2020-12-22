Shelby Co. Mayor gives statement after new health directive issued

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby Co. mayor Lee Harris has issued a statement on Twitter after a new health directive was issued. The statement is a direct response to the “Safer at Home” Health Directive No. 16.
Part of his statement reads, “If the state does not act with an effort to combat the current surge, we will have to do something at the local level.”
Read his full statement below.
The department’s new order allows indoor dining to continue but with a capacity cut. SCHD said the directive is necessary considering the transmission of COVID-19 has increased countywide.
