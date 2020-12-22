Stax Museum temporarily closing amid COVID-19 surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Stax Museum of American Soul plans to temporarily close after the Shelby Co. Health Dept. released a new health directive.

Officials said the museum plans to close Wednesday, December 23 at 5:00 pm until Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 10:00 am.

Stax said they made this decision out of concern for the safety of staff, vendors, volunteers, and guests.

The museum first closed on March 18, 2020, and reopened with limited hours in late June.

