Tennessee Supreme Court suspends in-person hearings, jury trials amid COVID-19 surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The state’s COVID-19 surge has prompted the Tennessee Supreme Court to reinstate the suspension of in-person hearings and jury trials until after the first of the year.
In an order filed Tuesday, the Tennessee Supreme Court suspends all in-person proceedings in state and local courts from Dec. 28 through Jan. 29, and all jury trials are suspended through Feb. 26.
The order does allow the following exceptions granted by the chief justice on a case-by-case basis:
- Proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including bond-related matters, preliminary hearings for incarcerated individuals, and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals
- Proceedings related to relief from abuse, including but not limited to orders of protection
- Proceedings related to statutory order of protection hearings after entry of an ex parte order necessary to satisfy any due process concerns
- Proceedings related to emergency child custody orders
- Proceedings related to the voluntary surrender of parental rights
- Settlements involving a minor or a person with a disability
- Department of Children’s Services emergency matters related to child safety, placement, permanency, or federal funding for children in foster care
- Proceedings related to petitions for temporary injunctive relief
- Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders
- Proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons
- Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency
- Other exceptions as approved by the Chief Justice
For any in-person proceedings allowed to occur, only necessary persons may be in the courtroom. Anyone else must contact the judge’s office at least 48 hours in advance. Social distancing and masking will be required.
In the meantime, courts are encouraged to conduct business using telephones, teleconferencing, email, video conferencing and other means that do not require meeting in person.
Over the weekend, Gov. Bill Lee announced a new executive order limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people.
