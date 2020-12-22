Tiger football recruiting gets big boost from Michigan State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What a day for Tiger Football Monday. A pair of four-star Michigan State players are using the transfer portal to come to Memphis.
Offensive Lineman DeVontae Dobbs is 6′5″ 305 pounds Under Armour All American, as was his Detroit high school teammate, Julian Barnett, a 6-2″, 190 pounds two-way player. The pair add to the highest-rated recruiting class in Memphis history. Both will enroll in January and have three years of eligibility remaining.
