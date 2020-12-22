Turnovers lead to Tigers loss to Tulsa

Memphis was up 27-19 at the break, but, then the second half happened, and included all the problems we’ve seen out of this Tiger team this year. Turnovers, missed opportunities, and bad free-throw shooting. The Tigers with only four field goals in the second, couple that with 12 turnovers, and you’ve got an L. 10-21 from the line, 20 turnovers overall, allows Tulsa to, not only get back in it but to win it. Final Score 56-49.