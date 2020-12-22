Turnovers lead to Tigers loss to Tulsa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway hopes to celebrate the agreement of his new contract extension with a win over a Tulsa team that obliterated the U of M last season.
Take you Downtown to FedExForum where Hardaway has a five-year $12.25 million deal; in his back pocket, but he doesn’t have point guard Alex Lomax, who’s out with a bad hand. DeAndre Williams picked up where he left off in his debut against Tulane last Wednesday. Running the floor, blocking shots, deflecting passes, diving for loose balls. Williams with 13 points and 89 rebounds in his first Memphis start. The coach’s son, Jaden Hardaway, got in on the all-court play. Jaden took the deflection and rammed it down the Golden Hurricane’s Throat for the 1-Hand Jam and Foul.
Memphis was up 27-19 at the break, but, then the second half happened, and included all the problems we’ve seen out of this Tiger team this year. Turnovers, missed opportunities, and bad free-throw shooting. The Tigers with only four field goals in the second, couple that with 12 turnovers, and you’ve got an L. 10-21 from the line, 20 turnovers overall, allows Tulsa to, not only get back in it but to win it. Final Score 56-49.
After the game, these comments from dejected Penny Hardaway. “I think it’s communication of five guys being together. I think we turn into individuals as things don’t go our way offensively. We turn into being more about ourselves than five individuals together.”
Next up, Tigers, now 5-4, host South Florida Tuesday, December 29 at 8:00 pm.
