Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville expecting Moderna vaccine Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 vaccines continue to arrive in the Mid-South. Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville is expecting to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday, but health officials have warned that the start of next year could be an uphill battle even with the arrival of vaccines.
They’re mostly concerned about transmission over the holidays. On Tuesday, Mississippi experienced its highest COVID-19 daily death count. Shelby County also saw cases rise in the period between Thanksgiving and now.
Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said personal responsibility over the holiday, mixed with growing vaccination numbers, is the way to curb this pandemic sooner rather than later.
“So as we continue to vaccinate into next year and if we can blunt the curve prior to January and February we can make a significant difference in our community,” said Haushalter.
Haushalter added by Monday the health department will start vaccinating healthcare workers with its allotment of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccinations with the Pfizer vaccine inside hospitals continue.
In Arkansas, 51,000 doses will go to pharmacies to administer at long-term care facilities.
Mississippi will get 50,000 Moderna doses for local health departments and hospitals. The vaccine was already being administered in some places in the Magnolia State on Tuesday. Health officials expect doses in Shelby County to arrive before Christmas.
