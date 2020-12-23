Best Life: Science backed remedies that help hangovers

One study found red ginseng reduced blood alcohol levels and hangover severity. Prickly pear extract decreased symptoms and cut the risk of hangover severity in half. And there’s some evidence that ginger combined with brown sugar and tangerine extract could improve symptoms. But the one thing not to do? Not drink any water or eat anything. Another trick to skip—the old “hair of the dog.” Drinking during a hangover can be dangerous. Vital organs, including your liver, need time to repair!