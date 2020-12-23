Bystanders stop purse snatching in Memphis grocery store parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say two bystanders came to a woman’s rescue Monday in the middle of a purse snatching.
It happened in the parking lot of Kroger on Union Avenue in midtown Memphis.
Officers responded to the store just before 10 p.m. A woman told police she had her purse on her shoulder when a man tried to steal it. she said he pulled her to the ground during the purse snatching attempt.
The woman told officers she screamed but he refused, pulling her across the parking lot.
According to the police report, a woman saw the attack and screamed for security. One of the store’s security officers ran outside and called police.
The woman told officers two bystanders held the man until police arrived. She identified the suspect, Charles Campbell, at the scene.
Police took Campbell to the hospital for possible injuries but he escaped custody. He was caught the next day near Elvis Presley and South Parkway.
Campbell is charged with robbery and escaping custody. He was booked into jail on $25,000 bond.
