Cold front pushes out the rain and ushers in the cold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Showers ending then mostly cloudy with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows near 30.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon flurries, northwest winds at 10 to 15 MPH, highs near 40, and wind chills in the mid 20s.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Clear and cold with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the lower 20s.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny with afternoon highs near 40 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows near 40.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures again near 50 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.