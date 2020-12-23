Community warming center opening Christmas Eve, day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warming center will be opening for the Christmas holiday for anyone in need.
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, Dec. 25. the center will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day at the Hollywood Community Center on Hollywood Street.
Anyone seeking overnight shelter can contact the Memphis Union Mission, The Salvation Army or call 901-529-4545 for additional information on shelters.
If you are in need of transportation to get to the warming center, call the Office of Emergency Management at 901-297-1680.
