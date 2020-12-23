Deputy saves family from burning home

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - They may have lost their home, but a family can thank a Cross County sheriff’s deputy for saving their lives.
At 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, a deputy on patrol spotted flames coming from a home in Vanndale, according to the Wynne Fire Department.
After reporting the fire, the deputy—who was not identified—woke the residents and got them out of the house safely.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming through the roof.
Crews from Vanndale and Cherry Valley arrived with tankers to assist Wynne firefighters. Together they battled the wind-whipped flames for four hours.
Despite their best efforts, the home was a total loss.
“Our condolences go to the residents,” the WFD stated. “Losing property to a fire is always devastating but around the holidays it just hurts worse.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.