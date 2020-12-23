FedExFamilyHouse creates Santa’s Village for patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedExFamilyHouse is spreading Christmas cheer to patients at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
With the help of generous donors, FedExFamily House has been able to collect over 2,000 toys for more than 80 families.
FedExFamilyHouse’s conference room has been transformed into a festive, personal shopping boutique where parents of patients can go to shop for Christmas presents for free.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, families have designated, one-hour shopping window in Santa’s Village before checking out of FedExFamilyHouse.
Le Bonheur staff members act as “Santa’s Elves” to assist families during the shopping experience as well as wrap the presents before families check out.
