Former Tiger Wiseman shines in NBA debut

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 75th season of the NBA tips off with a bit of a Memphis flavor on opening night. Plus, there are a few other stars, as well with James Wiseman, and the Golden State Warriors starting their season on the road at the Brooklyn Nets.
Wiseman, the former University of Memphis Tiger and East High Star is just 19 years old. The number two pick in the NBA Draft is the youngest player to start for the Warriors since Joe Smith way back in 1970.
Wiseman showing out early with his first basket a dunk. The Warriors showing they will look for the seven-footer in the post. He also shows he can run the floor with the ball in his hand and make plays for his teammates.
James finishes with 19 points and six rebounds in his debut. One of his teammates, some guy named Steph Curry, making his return to action after missing last season with an injury 20 points, but on just 7-21 for Curry.
The Nets, though, large and in charge in the opener. Superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving taking control. KD, who’s coming off an injury himself, with 22 points. Irving, a monster first half with 24 points, winds up with 26 in just 25 minutes Nets go on to win this one Final score 125-99.
The Grizzlies opened their season Wednesday night against the Spurs at the FedExForum.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.