Governor Reeves extends Mississippi mask mandate just in time for holidays

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Seventy-eight of Mississippi’s 82 counties are now under a mask mandate.
Tuesday Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a new executive order extending the mask rules to 17 additional counties.
Now, only four counties, including Tunica County, are not under the statewide masking order.
The new restrictions come just in time for the holidays where people in Hernando are definitely getting ready to celebrate.
“We’re going to spend it with my grand-daughter. She’s two years old and the family is here in town so we didn’t really alter any plans because of COVID,” said Chris Griffiths who moved to Hernando last month to be closer to family.
The message from the state’s top leaders is to be extra careful during the festive season, especially in small gatherings.
There were more than 2,100 new cases reported statewide Tuesday and many of those cases have or will land in the state’s over-run hospitals.
Reeves tweeted, “We all need to be extra aware. You know what to do! Protect yourself and your family”.
Griffiths does support the mask mandate in place.
“Actually I do in public places, but I will say around family and church and we have the space I have no concerns in those regards,” he said.
The Mississippi State Department of Health also released its public health guidance for religious services during the holidays, which specifically asks to avoid in-person services.
If you do worship in-person some suggestions include services should be outdoors if possible, shorten the service, wear a mask at all times, remain six feet apart and singing should be prohibited.
At 79 people, Tuesday Mississippi recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs listed some of the deceased by age, race and gender during a Zoom conference call with religious leaders on Tuesday.
It was a somber reminder about how this pandemic has forever changed so many families for the holidays.
“If we collectively were more thoughtful about making sure we didn’t spread COVID, these folks would still be alive,” said Dobbs.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.