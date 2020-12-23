Harris urges fellow West Tennessee mayors to issue mask orders as COVID-19 spike continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris sent a letter to 21 mayors in West Tennessee Wednesday, urging them to implement a mask mandate as coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise.
“One of the best ways we can combat the virus is through masks. Right now, in Tennessee we have 95 counties and about 29 of them have a mask mandate,” said Harris .
With Tennessee Governor Bill Lee repeatedly opposing pressure to institute a statewide mask mandate, Harris said the responsibility falls on local government.
“I think there was some trepidation at the beginning of these conversations. I think at this point all of the mayors -- certainly the vast majority of the mayors in the 21 counties that comprise West Tennessee understand how important it is to respond to COVID,” said Harris .
Not only did Harris and his team send a letter to county mayors, but they also included sample mandates from other rural counties like Lauderdale and Dyer, as well as a model mask mandate that mayors can implement as soon as possible.
Harris says he’s confident at least two of the mayors could make a move toward a mask mandate very soon.
“At this point during this fall surge, we’ve got the highest number of cases we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic and we’ve got the least amount of action from the state that we’ve seen since the beginning of this pandemic, and those things are at odds,” said Harris .
