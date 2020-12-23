Mayor Strickland extends state of emergency for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has extended the state of emergency for the Bluff City, once again, as COVID-19 continues to plague the community.
The executive order has been issued week after week since March 17 after the first case was identified in Shelby County.
The county has seen more than 62,700 cases and 826 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 400 new coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday by the Shelby County Health Department.
The Shelby County Health Department has issued a new health directive to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the county. SCHD said the directive is necessary considering the transmission of the virus has increased countywide.
