Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare will no longer pursue purchase of Saint Francis Hospitals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and St. Francis Hospitals have decided to call-off the attempted merger.
A statement from Methodist said the healthcare systems have decided to keep MLH and Saint Francis hospitals as separate health entities.
Saint Francis Healthcare also released a statement saying both organizations will continue to serve the community independently.
The Federal Trade Commission went to federal court earlier this month to block the transaction, arguing that if the sale went through, it would have been detrimental to healthcare in the Memphis metro.
Methodist announced in 2019 that it wanted to buy both Saint Francis Hospitals from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corporation along with the doctors’ practices associated with the hospitals and six MedPost urgent care centers.
