Methodist Olive Branch Hospital receives first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Methodist Olive Branch Hospital has received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Methodist plans to begin administering the vaccine to employees Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a new executive order extending the mask rules to 78 of the state’s 82 counties - including DeSoto County.
Mississippi also recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day on Tuesday.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs listed some of the deceased by age, race and gender during a Zoom conference call with religious leaders.
