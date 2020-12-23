More than 30,000 Tennesseans have received the COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines in Tennessee the number of people getting vaccinated is growing.
Wednesday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said vaccines have been administered in all 95 counties.
“First thing this morning we have vaccinated 32,330,” said Piercey.
And, with a big push to vaccinate first responders over the Christmas holiday and into the weekend Piercey expects vaccination numbers to go up significantly by Monday.
She also said the state was expecting more Moderna vaccines but it looks like that is not the case.
“We are actively working on how we are going to deal with the predominant Pfizer vaccine over Moderna because it’s a little bit more difficult,” said Piercey.
Difficult because the Pfizer vaccine must be stored in sub-zero conditions.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he will get the vaccine, with the hopes of setting an example for all Memphians.
“If you’re pro-health, and pro businesses, and pro restaurants, you will be pro-vaccine,” said Strickland.
As Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve approach, state and local leaders urge all Tennesseans to stay home and help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“This holiday keep it small, only celebrate with the people you live with,” said Strickland.
“These next few days and next couple of weeks are going to really determine how our hospitals are going to function over the next month,” said Piercey.
Piercey also said the state is finalizing updates to its vaccination plan. She said that plan should be released in the coming days, potentially Monday.
