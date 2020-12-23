Pink Palace, Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum temporarily closing as COVID-19 cases increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Pink Palace and Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum have decided to temporarily close as COVID-19 cases increase in Shelby County.
The Pink Palace released a statement saying they made the decision in response to Shelby County’s new health directive.
The Pink Palace and its properties Lichterman Nature Center, Mallory- Neely House, and Magevney House, will be closed beginning December 24 at 2:00 pm through January 23 at 10:30 am.
If you have purchased tickets for exhibits, including the Enchanted Forest, events or attractions taking place during this timeframe will be refunded at the Pink Palace box office.
The Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum also said this decision was made in response to the Shelby County health directive and for the safety and concern of their staff and visitors.
The news release said the museum will remain closed until further notice. The Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum is located in Downtown Memphis on North Second Street near Chelsea Avenue.
The Stax Museum of American Soul and the National Civil Rights Museum also announced they temporarily closing as coronavirus cases increase in Shelby County.
Stax will close Wednesday at 5 p.m. and reopen on January 5 at 10 a.m.
NCRM will extend Dec. 26 until further notice.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.