Santa reads to Collierville shelter pets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Nick paid a very special visit to the animals at Collierville Animal Shelter Wednesday.
Santa read “A Cat’s Night Before Christmas” and “A Dog’s Night Before Christmas,” two stories about a cat and a dog with one wish -- to be adopted before Christmas.
The shelter’s adoption fee is $50 and the animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
Each adoption also goes home with a Christmas stocking and gift.
Call (901) 457-2670 to make an appointment and meet your future best friend.
