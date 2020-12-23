Santa reads to Collierville shelter pets

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 23, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 5:09 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Nick paid a very special visit to the animals at Collierville Animal Shelter Wednesday.

Santa read “A Cat’s Night Before Christmas” and “A Dog’s Night Before Christmas,” two stories about a cat and a dog with one wish -- to be adopted before Christmas.

Santa reads to Collierville shelter pets (Source: Collierville Animal Shelter/Nina Wingfield)

The shelter’s adoption fee is $50 and the animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

Each adoption also goes home with a Christmas stocking and gift.

Call (901) 457-2670 to make an appointment and meet your future best friend.

