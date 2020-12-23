Scattered showers later today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Increasing clouds this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50. Expect scattered showers by afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds will pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Rain and thunder early, then mostly cloudy late. It will remain windy with lows around 30. Winds will be northwest at 10-20 mph.
CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY: Expect some sun and clouds Christmas Eve with highs around 40. Low temperatures will dip into the low 20s on Christmas Eve night. Christmas Day will be cold and sunny with highs around 40 and lows in the upper 20s that night.
WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Expect low to mid 50s on Sunday with a chance of a stray shower. Highs will drop back into the 40s early next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
