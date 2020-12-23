St. Jude no longer taking patients for vaccine trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve learned the COVID-19 surge is the reason Johnson & Johnson stopped recruiting additional patients for a trial at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Enrollment ended last Thursday with 40,000 participants worldwide, instead of the original 60,000 that could get the vaccine to market faster.
The lead doctor at St. Jude tells us they still have reached the benchmarks needed to move out of phase three.
And hopefully have the vaccine out sometime after the first of the year.
”I think as we look at the number of people that need to be immunized, we need to have multiple vaccines and we need to have them as soon as we can so that we can get the most complete immunization that we can,” said Dr. Patt Flynn, head of St. Jude vaccine trial.
“The Janssen vaccine that we’ve been testing at St. Jude only requires one dose and so that has an advantage over all of the other vaccines that are currently being used in a two-dose regimen. So one would think you would be able to see the benefits of immunity quicker after a one-dose vaccine.”
There are two vaccines already out, Pfizer and Moderna. Two more are in their final phases: Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca.
Flynn says a third of their participants were underrepresented minorities.
