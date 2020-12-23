Tigers Basketball can use a week off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At some point, you’d think the Memphis Tiger Men’s Basketball team would figure it out. Don’t throw the ball to the other team. Hit your free throws, don’t do dumb stuff.
All that costs the U of M in its loss to Tulsa Monday night 56-49. Mask or no mask, the look displayed on head coach Penny Hardaway’s face said it all. Not a happy camper after watching his team throw away a game it had under control by committing 20 turnovers, going 10-21 from the line, and picking up silly technical fouls, like jawing at the Tulsa Bench after hitting back to back 3′s.
Meanwhile, Tulsa whittled away at the U of M lead till the final minutes then grabs the win just by being mentally tougher, and making solid basketball plays. It’s an established pattern in the Tigers’ four losses this season.
Forward D.J. Jeffries said, “We held them to like 30-something percent. Like, we were supposed to win that game, but, y’know, like, everybody is just frustrated right now, and I’m especially frustrated in myself.”
Adds Head Coach Penny Hardaway, “I really don’t know, to be honest with you, I really don’t know what the reaction is. Half the guys might be upset, other guys, I don’t know. I really don’t.”
The Tigers have about a week to figure things out. Next game on the road at UCF on December 30.
