Tigers Basketball can use a week off

All that costs the U of M in its loss to Tulsa Monday night 56-49. Mask or no mask, the look displayed on head coach Penny Hardaway’s face said it all. Not a happy camper after watching his team throw away a game it had under control by committing 20 turnovers, going 10-21 from the line, and picking up silly technical fouls, like jawing at the Tulsa Bench after hitting back to back 3′s.