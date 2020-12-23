Town of Collierville buildings closing to the public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Town of Collierville announced Wednesday all Town buildings are closing to the public in accordance with the latest Shelby County health directive, which goes into effect Saturday.
Town Hall and other buildings are closed begin Monday, Dec. 28 until further notice. The library is closed Dec. 26 until further notice.
Town staff will continue conducting business by phone and email and provide updates at collierville.com and on social media.
For Town Hall assistance, call (901) 457-2200. Residents and visitors should use alternate methods to handle Town Hall business, but visitors will be allowed inside if absolutely necessary.
The Town of Collierville also announced all public meetings in January will be virtual and can be livestreamed here.
Visit collierville.com for more information.
