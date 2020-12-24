Apartment fire in Walls, MS displaces family before Christmas

WALLS, Miss. (WMC) - Wednesday, a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Walls, Miss. leaving an entire family, among others, displaced right before Christmas. Keep reading, and you’ll find out how you can help bring them some holiday cheer.
Around 1 p.m. yesterday, at the Laurel Park apartments off Highway 161, the Walls Fire Department found an 8-unit complex fully engulfed in flames.
30 people and two guinea pigs were rescued by first responders. The American Red Cross assisted the 30 individuals affected.
No injuries were reported, and the fire’s cause is still being investigated. Dozens of firefighters across the county worked this fire, including deputies with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
A Facebook post about a family affected by the fire began getting a lot of shares. According to the post, three children have suffered from this unfortunate event– two girls that recently turned 5-years-old and an 8-year-old boy. The post also included the children’s clothing and shoe sizes, and asked anyone that could to donate to this family.
Well, that post received so much attention that the Walls Fire Department also posted on their Facebook a more detailed list of what the family needs.
If you’d like to lend a helping hand to a family in need this Christmas, please contact the Walls Fire Department at (662) 781-2020 or visit their Facebook page here.
A list of items to purchase is below.
