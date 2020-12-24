Arctic blast sticks around through Christmas Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect windy and cold conditions for your Christmas Eve. Clouds will mix with sun at times with highs only in the upper 30s to around 40. Flurries are possible, mainly in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. Winds will be northwest at 10-15 with gusts over 20 mph. That will make it feel like the 20s for most of the day.