Arctic blast sticks around through Christmas Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect windy and cold conditions for your Christmas Eve. Clouds will mix with sun at times with highs only in the upper 30s to around 40. Flurries are possible, mainly in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. Winds will be northwest at 10-15 with gusts over 20 mph. That will make it feel like the 20s for most of the day.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frigid. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Wind northwest at 5-10 mph. Wind chill readings from 10-15 degrees.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Continued cold but sunny with highs in the mid 30s to around 40 and lows in the upper 20s at night.
WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Expect low to mid 50s on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will drop back into the 40s to near 50 early next week.
