Grizzlies open season #20 in Memphis with loss to spurs despite Morant career height

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Twenty years ago, the NBA came to Memphis and put the Bluff City on the map with major league sports. The Grizzlies hope to celebrate tip-off of the new season with a win over the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum.
Take you Downtown to 191 Beale where the Grizzlies start the year without Jeran Jackson, Jr. and Justise Winslow who are rehabbing injuries. Didn’t hurt Memphis early, Ja Morant showing why he’s the reigning rookie of the year.
He gets things started with a steal and a layup. Whenever Morant gets into the lane, folks you can forget it..it’s a bucket or an assist. Speaking of assists, Ja will find the open man.
It doesn’t matter to him, scoring or passing, career-high 44 points for Morant to go along with nine assists. The Grizzlies lead after one, but the Spurs catch fire in the second. Dejuante Murray hitting everything he throws up, gives San Antonio the lead at the break.
LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMarr DeRozen finish Memphis off, all three at least 20 points, led by DeRozen’s near triple-double 28,9-and-9, Grizzlies Fall in their opener. Final 131-119.
Here’s Ja Morant with his assessment of game one. “We came up short so, learning from this game, prepare for the next, “said Morant. “As for my play? Um, I did alright.”
The Grizzlies get back after Saturday night hosting the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum.
