Man arrested and charged for 8 downtown car burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested and charged a man for allegedly breaking into eight different vehicles in the downtown area.
According to an affidavit of complaint, 20-year-old Fredrick Omayes ran from officers who were responding to a prowler call.
When police arrived they spotted a male running away from a vehicle as well as three other males who police were unable to catch. Omayes tripped while running from police and tried to hide behind a vehicle where a gun was found underneath. Omayes admitted to officers the gun was stolen and was in his possession.
In all eight vehicles were found to be targeted in the 200 block of GE Patterson.
If you have any information regarding this crime call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
