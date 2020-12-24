Miss. man freed from prison after 23 years to be honored by NFL

WINONA, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Football League (NFL) announced Wednesday that Curtis Flowers will be honored through its helmet decal program.
The program allows players to have decals on the back of their helmets with the names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence.
Curtis Flowers was tried six times for the 1996 murder of four people in a furniture store in Winona.
Two of the trials ended in hung juries, and the other four resulted in convictions that were later overturned due to various forms of prosecutorial misconduct. The case gained national attention as evidence was presented that proved his innocence.
Flowers was eventually released from prison in December 2019 while awaiting the seventh trial.
On Sept. 4, 2020, the state of Mississippi dismissed all charges against him.
In a tweet Wednesday, the NFL wrote Flowers is one of the many individuals being honored in the “Inspire Change” campaign. The campaign showcases how players, owners, and the league work together to create positive change in communities across America.
Flowers said he is “blessed, humbled, and thankful that the NFL and Roc Nation chose him to be honored in today’s movement for social change and justice.”
He also thanked his legal team for the opportunity and said “the time is now to make things right” for those who are unjustly incarcerated.
Read Curtis Flowers’ response to the NFL’s:
“I am so blessed, humbled, and thankful that the NFL and Roc Nation chose to include me to be honored in today’s movement for social change and justice. I am a life-long lover of the NFL and the work this organization does in our society. Thanks to my Lord, Jesus Christ, my family, friends, supporters, my dream legal team for this opportunity. I continually think about all fo the men and women who are still unjustly incarcerated. This time is now to make things right! What better partners to have, who make a difference, than the NFL and Roc Nation. Thank you and be blessed.”
